Viking Masek Packaging Technologies merges with New Berlin company

A delta robot used to pack snacks into boxes undergoes testing at an IAS Inc. facility in New Berlin. Photo courtesy of IAS Inc.

Oostburg-based Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of automated packaging systems, announced this week that the company has merged with New Berlin-based Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, a robotic systems integrator. Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, formerly known as IAS Inc., sold a stake of its company to Viking Masek Packaging Technologies last May. Both

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

