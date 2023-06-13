Viking Masek Packaging Technologies merges with New Berlin company

Oostburg-based Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of automated packaging systems, announced this week that the company has merged with New Berlin-based Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, a robotic systems integrator.
Viking Masek Robotics & Automation, formerly known as IAS Inc., sold a stake of its company to Viking Masek Packaging Technologies last May.
Both companies are coming together to form a single-source provider, delivering full-line, turnkey packaging solutions.
“The merger between IAS and Viking Masek was a strategic partnership and business acquisition to join forces as a single source provider of turnkey integrated packaging and fully automated robotic solutions,” said Bryan Brisch, vice president of business development and co-owner of Viking Masek Robotics & Automation.
The partnership enables both companies to leverage their respective strengths and offer a wider range of products and services for their customers. Viking Masek Robotics & Automation will continue to offer a wide range of custom robotic and automation solutions. Leadership teams from both companies will retain their positions following the investment, as well as the companies’ collective 125 employees.
"This partnership is a transformative alliance that propels us to new heights," said Brisch. "With Viking Masek's state-of-the-art packaging technology and our cutting-edge robotics and automation systems, we have an unbeatable combination that revolutionizes our offerings. This partnership empowers us to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, streamlining their operations, optimizing efficiency, and driving bottom-line results. Together, we are ushering in a new era of innovation and success in the packaging industry."