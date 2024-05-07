Milky Way Tech Hub reveals first cohort for AI-focused accelerator program

Milwaukee-based Milky Way Tech Hub
, the social impact arm of software company Jet Constellations
, has unveiled the eight startups taking part in its new two-week accelerator program.
Centered around the theme “InnovationSzn,” the accelerator will help tech founders protect their intellectual property and ethically integrate artificial intelligence into their businesses. Between $5,000 and $25,000 in non-dilutive funding will be awarded to winning startups.
The cohort includes:
- Milwaukee-based Tip a ScRxipt: A fintech startup that helps intermediaries like health care providers and pharmaceutical companies deploy payment assistance programs.
- Milwaukee-based MKE Black: Dedicated to promoting black businesses and culture to bridge the racial wealth gap.
- Green Bay-based AppEase: Enhancing health care through efficient digital exchanges of medical data.
- Dallas-based kinkofa: A platform dedicated to preserving unique family stories within the Black community.
- Milwaukee-based International Travel Advisor: An online database of resources for employees looking to work remotely across the globe.
- Burlington-based eCourt Reporters: This startup connects law firms directly with vetted court reporters and legal videographers across the country with live calendar availability.
- Milwaukee-based MuSample: A startup looking to solve the problem of copyright infringement by automating the process of sample clearance in the music industry.
- Milwaukee-based staythanks: An app that gives users reward points for checking in at short-term rentals.
These startups were selected for their "exceptional potential to drive significant impact in their respective fields and communities," according to a Monday announcement.
Startup founders will also take part in a fireside chat with Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner of Los Angeles-based Backstage Capital.
"This accelerator is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem where underestimated innovators can thrive," said Nadiyah Johnson
, founder of the Milky Way Tech Hub. "The involvement of visionaries like Arlan Hamilton underscores the transformative potential of collaboration and mentorship within our community. By investing in these promising businesses, we're not just supporting innovation; we're catapulting legacies and creating a foundation for generational wealth that can reshape our society for the better."