Developer planning 144 condos in Kenosha

A local developer is planning to build 144 condos in Kenosha. Kenosha-basedowns the property west of 22nd Avenue at 19th Street, which is a couple of miles north of downtown Kenosha, and has proposed 12 buildings of 12 units each. The $20 million project is being proposed as a condominium ownership product, city documents say. Each building will consist of eight two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and four one-bedroom, one-bathroom units. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and pet park, among others, according to developer documents. The developer received initial zoning approvals from the City of Kenosha last year, but will still need to receive more approvals and go to a public hearing. Douglas Kent Development recently completed a condominium and single family home project in Pleasant Prairie known as the Cottages at Village Green. The firm, founded in 1974, also offers custom homes, remodeling and other real estate services, according to its website. [caption id="attachment_589919" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Map from Douglas Kent Development[/caption]