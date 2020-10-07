Viewpoints: Progress made in City of Milwaukee on flattening COVID curve

Want some good news for a change?

In the City of Milwaukee COVID-19 cases are not trending upward. In fact, since August, the City of Milwaukee has seen a largely sustained downward trend in total COVID cases, deaths, and percent of tests coming back positive.

What has impacted the drop?

There are certainly many factors in play. Stringent gathering and masking guidelines have played a role. Also, the simple fact that Milwaukee was the hottest spot in the state in the early days of the pandemic this spring no doubt led to a “front loading” of cases that has the arc of the pandemic swinging back in the city’s favor in recent months.

One of the biggest factors, though, is the spirit of collaboration between, businesses, schools, individuals and the City Health Department that has led to the development of reasonable and achievable safety plans and protocols for operation. This collaboration has been a priority as we work to re-open our doors, attract new talent, welcome visitors and locals, and keep Milwaukee’s economy moving. We have all the same attributes as other cities experiencing surges: restaurants, attractions, colleges, public schools, daycares, offices, and events. But what has differentiated us is the common voice with which the business community and government authorities have spoken: The City of Milwaukee has a plan and is re-opening safely.

While many stories have focused on controversy and polarization around COVID safety measures, the City of Milwaukee stands as a success story with business and government working through their differences to get our economy safely open and keep it open.

No one is hanging up the “Mission Accomplished” banner, but let’s give credit when and where credit is due. In this case, that credit is due to thousands of individual Milwaukeeans, as well as the City Health Department, schools, universities and the business community, who have come together to try and defeat this virus to keep the city strong and open.

Sincerely,

Peggy Williams-Smith

VISIT Milwaukee

Tim Sheehy

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Beth Weirick

Milwaukee Downtown Bid #21

Marty Brooks

Wisconsin Center District

Kristine Hillmer

Wisconsin Restaurant Association