Victims identified in Roundy’s distribution center shooting 

Law enforcement officials identified the two victims today that were involved in the deadly shooting at an Oconomowoc Roundy’s distribution center Tuesday night.

The victims were identified during a press conference this morning as Kevin Schneider, 39, of Milwaukee, and Kevin Kloth, 51, of Germantown.

The suspected shooter was previously identified as Fraron Cornelius, 41, of Wauwatosa. Cornelius died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred in Milwaukee following a pursuit by police Tuesday.

All three worked on the same shift, had worked together at Roundy’s for more than 20 years and were members of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200, a union official previously told BizTimes Milwaukee.

Law enforcement has not identified a motive for the shooting, Oconomowoc Police Chief James Pfister said in a press release.

Officers responded to the distribution center at 1111 Delafield Road in Oconomowoc at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night to what initially was thought to be an industrial accident. When officers arrived, they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The distribution center was locked down and Roundy’s employees were evacuated following the incident.

Cornelius’ vehicle was later spotted in Milwaukee following the shooting, which prompted a pursuit that ended after Cornelius crashed near North 92nd and West Townsend streets in Milwaukee, Oconomowoc police said.

Oconomowoc police say Cornelius was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A union official said Schneider and Kloth’s bodies were found in different areas of the facility. The distribution center employs up to 750 people while between 150 and 200 people were working at the time of the incident, the union official said.

The facility will remain closed during the investigation and counseling services will be provided to employees, a Roundy’s spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

“We’re deeply saddened by this tragic event,” Roundy’s spokesman James Hyland said during today’s press conference. “This tragedy is devastating to not only our Roundy’s family but the community as well.”

Roundy’s executives are cooperating with the investigation led by by local law enforcement agencies including the Oconomowoc Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriffs Department, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Roundy’s shooting comes a little more than a year after six employees, including the shooter, were killed in mass shooting at Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee.

Read the March 8 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee here:

