Two killed in shooting at Roundy’s distribution facility in Oconomowoc

Suspect and victims had worked at Roundy's for 20 years, union official says

A distribution center employee shot and killed two co-workers at the Roundy’s facility in Oconomowoc Tuesday night, a union official said.

The shootings happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the Roundy’s distribution center, which is located at 1111 Delafield Road in Oconomowoc.

The suspect’s vehicle was later spotted in Milwaukee following the shooting, which prompted a pursuit that ended after the suspect crashed near 92nd and Townsend in Milwaukee, Oconomowoc police said.

Oconomowoc police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the distribution center Tuesday night where they discovered that “this was not an industrial accident and there was foul play involved,” Oconomowoc police said in a press release.

Life saving measures were conducted on two individuals, who were found pulseless and not breathing inside the distribution center. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Oconomowoc police said in a press release.

Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200, said two shootings occurred in separate parts of the facility. Bennett says the victims and the suspect were all in their 40s or early 50s, were union members and worked on the same shift for more than 20 years.

“Think about this for a second,” Bennett said. “We had the (Molson Coors shooting last year) and we never thought something like that would happen in this traditional and old fashioned community of Milwaukee. We always think it’s going to be somewhere else. This has hit home and it has impacted people that have been co-workers for probably half their adult life. Those workers at that facility, there are 750 of them. It’s a family. It’s heavy. It’s heavy in everybody’s hearts right now.”

The distribution facility will remain closed during the investigation and counseling services will be provided to employees, a Roundy’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our Oconomowoc distribution center. The entire Roundy’s family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to the families of our colleagues during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured our facility,” a Roundy’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Oconomowoc Police Department declined to provide additional information.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.