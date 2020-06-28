Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Vicki Marciniak

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

15 Undergrad degree/university: Bryant and Stratton Business College

Vicki Marciniak has been a full-time realtor since 2005, and has brokered more than $80 million in residential real estate transactions in her career. She works out of First Weber’s Lake Country Office in Delafield.

“Vicki is an excellent realtor. We met her at church shortly after she began her career in real estate. While we were not in the market ourselves, my in-laws were looking for a condo in the area and we recommended Vicki to work with them,” said John Schmitt, administrator of St. Francis Convent, Inc. “Two years later, our daughter and son-in-law were looking for their first home and Vicki worked closely with them to find a place that fit their needs perfectly.

“Around that time my wife and I began thinking about moving and Vicki was extremely patient with us as we spent four years trying to figure out what we wanted to do. Last summer my wife and I found a lot upon which we planned to build a new home. We had intended to put our house up for sale this past March, but Vicki contacted us in early February regarding someone interested in purchasing a home in our subdivision. We had one showing, and three hours later had a full price offer. With her expertise we accepted an offer much higher than expected. Our family loves her professionalism and her kindness.”