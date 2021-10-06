Vera Bradley outlet store opens in Pleasant Prairie

A new Vera Bradley factory store recently opened at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

The 3,500-square-foot storefront is situated between Jockey and Arie stores, at 11601 108th St. The store is currently hiring to fill two full-time and ten part-time positions.

Vera Bradley has two other locations in Wisconsin: a full-line store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and a factory store at The Outlets at The Dells in Baraboo. Its products are sold at dozens of independent retailers throughout the state. Nationally, Vera Bradley has 145 store locations.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based women’s fashion brand carries a large selection of cotton quilted luggage, handbags, accessories, and gifts, featuring the label’s iconic patters and bright colors. In its heyday, Vera Bradley had a presence in major shopping malls across the U.S., but like many specialty brick-and-mortar retailers, the company has had to scale back in recent years as sales shift online.

Business hours at the new Pleasant Prairie store are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.