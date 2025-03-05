Vacant South Milwaukee medical clinic could be converted to apartments

A vacant medical clinic building in South Milwaukee could be getting a new life as 20 apartment units under a new proposal from a local development team. Multiple proposals have come forward in recent years to redevelop the former Lakeshore Clinic, located at 100 15Ave., a split-level 23,000-square-foot commercial building constructed in 1970 and vacant since 2018.and, which own the property, are proposing to convert the building into 16 two-bedroom units and four studios as part of their $3.2 million project. Through the, the City of South Milwaukee is providing a $100,000 loan in order to support the project. The development team is expected to repay the loan by 2029, allowing those funds to be reinvested in future redevelopment opportunities in South Milwaukee. “This project is a win for South Milwaukee and the Bucyrus Foundation, transforming an underutilized site into a modern residential property that will contribute to our ongoing economic development and redevelopment momentum," said South Milwaukee Mayor. The development team, which received approval for the project Tuesday, plans to start construction on the $3.2 million redevelopment in April and expects it to be completed within a year. Scott Crawford Inc., based in Milwaukee, has been working for several years on a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Bucyrus campus in South Milwaukee andto add a private school to the project. Khalek Building Services, based in Oak Creek, is a construction company specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial projects, according to its website. “At Khalek Building Services, we are proud to partner with the City of South Milwaukee, Scott Crawford, Inc., and the Bucyrus Foundation to transform 100 15th Avenue into 20 modern market-rate apartments,” said, executive president of Khalek Building Services. “This project not only creates quality housing but also supports local economic growth. I'm excited to see this redevelopment bring new life to South Milwaukee.”