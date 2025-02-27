Elementary school planned at former South Milwaukee Bucyrus campus

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Redevelopment plans for the former Bucyrus campus in South Milwaukee have been revised again, this time reducing the number of housing units and adding a private school to the long-planned $50 million project. Milwaukee developerofhas been working on the project since around 2021, having proposed multiple versions with various development partners since then. Working as the site's sole developer now, plans presented to the City of South Milwaukee on Tuesday now call for 132 apartment units, down from the 171 units previously proposed.

Scott Crawford Inc.'s plans cover the renovation of three existing buildings on the former Bucyrus campus: the Corporate building, the Heritage building and the Technical building. It also includes a new structure featuring 40 townhomes that will now be constructed along 10th Avenue instead of Milwaukee Street as previously envisioned.

Under the revised plan, the Heritage building will be redeveloped as combined commercial space and 26 affordable apartments for families, plans show. A prior proposal called for 45 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The Technical building will be renovated into 66 market rate apartments, with two units expanded for larger families, resulting in two fewer units from the prior proposal.

New to the project is a revised Corporate building that will have its offices repurposed into 13 classrooms for Guidance Academy, a private school with capacity for 200 students between kindergarten and fifth grade, plans show.

Guidance Academy is a private, Islamic K3-12th grade school at 1800 16th Ave. in South Milwaukee.

El-Amin did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The project is the recipient of $3 million in county funds, including $2.5 million in federal money that was doled out to the county at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and $500,000 in Community Development Block Grants. Bucyrus was a manufacturing firm based in South Milwaukee that was acquired in 2011. The site's redevelopment began after Caterpillar ceased operations at the southern portion of the South Milwaukee complex, the area south of Rawson Avenue, in 2018. Since then, about 500,000 square feet of industrial space on the campus has been refilled.