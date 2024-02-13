VA, developer plan to restore Soldiers Home chapel, theater and residence

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Madison-based The Alexander Company announced Tuesday a $25 million plan to rehabilitate and reuse three additional historic buildings at the Milwaukee VA Soldiers Home on the west side of the city, near American Family Field.

In 2021, The Alexander Company completed a renovation of the Old Main building at the Soldiers Home complex, creating 101 affordable apartments for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Building on that success, the focus now shifts to restoring the Ward Memorial Theater, Soldiers Home Chapel and the Governor’s Residence at the Milwaukee VA Soldiers Home grounds.

Under the proposal, these three buildings will be restored to their original purpose. Upon completion they will provide more than 35,000 square feet of community space and supportive services for veterans. Most of that square footage is in the 21,986-square-foot theater, with a little more than 7,000 square feet in each of the other two structures.

“Our partnership with The Alexander Company is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restore three of Milwaukee’s treasured historic buildings back to their original grandeur,” said James McLain, executive director of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. “It is a great honor to care for America’s heroes on these hallowed grounds, the renovation of the Chapel, Ward Theater, and Governor’s Mansion only strengthens our dedication to excellence.”

As was the case with the previous rehabilitation projects, this one will grant a long-term Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) to Wisconsin-based The Alexander Company, which will fund the rehabilitation of the buildings, which will then be dedicated to uses that serve veterans.

A public hearing on the lease was slated for Tuesday at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Development plans are being finalized and are expected to be ready in a few months, and the hope is to begin work in spring 2025, with a completion anticipated for autumn of 2026.

“As we move into this next chapter at the Milwaukee Soldiers Home, we at The Alexander Company are honored to continue our role in serving those who have given so much,” said Joe Alexander, president of The Alexander Company, in Tuesday’s statement. “Working together with the VA we’re able to expand the supportive and dignified environment for veterans on site, while also preserving local, veteran history.”

Once work is complete, the Center for Veterans Issues (CVI) will operate the buildings, with supportive services offices in the Governor’s Residence for homeless and at-risk veterans.

The residence will include office space for The Wisconsin Veterans Network, Journey to the Light Ministries and Feast of Crispian, as well as a technological training center for computer literacy training.

The Ward Memorial Theater will be returned to theater use, hosting community theater and musical groups, and conferences and lectures for VA Medical Center staff.

The chapel will be used for nondenominational worship, as well as conference and training space.

The Alexander Company will seek to use state and federal historic tax credits, PACT ACT

funding, National Park Service Save America’s Treasures Grant, New Markets Tax Credits and philanthropic funding as part of its financing package.