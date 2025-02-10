UWM Foundation president will retire in July

UWM Foundation president David Gilbert, who first entered the role in 2005, will retire effective July 1, the foundation announced on Monday.

During Gilbert’s 20 year tenure, the foundation garnered “record-breaking” fundraising, expanded scholarships and created strategic partnerships that extended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s impact, according to a news release. Gilbert’s efforts also allowed the foundation to contribute $300 million to UWM student, faculty, staff and community initiatives.

Gilbert established the UWM Research Foundation and the UWM Real Estate Foundation. He also strengthened the foundation’s relationship with the UWM Alumni Association.

“Dave Gilbert’s leadership has been nothing short of transformative for the UWM Foundation and the entire university community,” said Matt Rinka, chair of the UWM Foundation board. “His vision, dedication, and ability to inspire others to invest in UWM’s future have set a remarkable standard of excellence. We are deeply grateful for his contributions, and his legacy will continue to shape UWM for years to come.”

Spano Pratt Executive Search will lead the UWM Foundation’s search for its next president. The foundation aims to find “a visionary leader who will build upon the foundation’s successes and further advance UWM’s mission and strategic goals,” according to the foundation’s announcement.