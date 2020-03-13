UWM Foundation employee tests negative for coronavirus

The UWM Foundation employee tested earlier this week for COVID-19 is not infected with the virus, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee confirmed Thursday.

The employee became ill after contact with someone who had been to a country with a Level 3 travel warning, and was tested Monday evening. The university closed its foundation office at 1440 E. North Ave. and adjoining convenience store RESTOR to undergo disinfecting after learning of the situation.

The results from the test returned negative, UWM said Thursday.

UWM is among several colleges that are changing their delivery of classes in response to growing concern about the virus. It is suspending in-person instruction until April 10, after an extended two-week spring break. It is urging students who live in university housing to return home or to an off-campus residence from March 15 to April 10, but residence halls will remain open for students who need to stay on campus.

Also on Thursday, UWM announced it has canceled all spring semester study abroad programs and is working with 63 students on their return to the United States. The decision was a response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanding the number of countries with Level 3 travel warnings.

UWM also canceled faculty-led study abroad programs planned for the summer to France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain.

The university said it plans to move forward with its two commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 17.

As of Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin has had eight confirmed cases of the virus, none of which are in Milwaukee County.