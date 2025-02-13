UW-Milwaukee maintains its R1 research status

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has been named a R1 research institution for the fourth consecutive time, the university announced on Thursday.

The R1 designation is the highest rating for research from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, which releases research ratings every three years. UW-Milwaukee was previously named a R1 institution in 2016, 2019 and 2022. UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison are currently the only two universities in Wisconsin with the R1 designation.

“This recognition reaffirms UWM’s role as a leader in research and positions Milwaukee as an innovation hub,” UW-Milwaukee chancellor Mark Mone said. “Our faculty, students and staff are driving discoveries that address critical challenges, strengthen our economy and improve lives in Wisconsin and beyond.”

Of the 4,000 institutions considered, only 187 have the R1 designation. The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education ranks institutions into three categories, which are based on how many doctoral degrees the institutions award as well as their amount of research expenditures. Institutions with “very high research spending and doctorate production” are considered R1 research institutions.

“The continuation of UWM’s R1 status reflects the outstanding work of our faculty, staff and student researchers,” UW-Milwaukee provost Andrew Daire said.