Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

UW-Madison’s ranking dips, but remains highest-ranked university in state by U.S. News & World Report

2025 Best Colleges rankings released

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Bascom Hall at UW-Madison
Learn more about:
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee School of EngineeringU.S. News and World ReportUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison
Last updated

The University of Wisconsin-Madison continues to be the highest ranked university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges rankings.

This year, UW-Madison placed #39 on the national universities list – down four spots from last year. In 2022, UW-Madison ranked #38 in the same category. The university also placed #18 in the “Best Undergraduate Business Programs” category and maintained the top spot for best real estate program.

Milwaukee School of Engineering also kept the #2 spot of regional universities in the Midwest.

- Advertisement -

Below is a full list of where Wisconsin’s colleges and universities placed in the U.S. News and World Report rankings for 2025.

National Universities

  • 39. University of Wisconsin-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 35)
  • 86. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 86)
  • 315. UW-Milwaukee (Last year’s ranking: 332)
  • 329. Concordia University Wisconsin (Last year’s ranking: 304)
  • 332. UW-Oshkosh (Last year’s ranking 332)

National Liberal Arts Colleges

- Advertisement -
  • 69. Lawrence University (Last year’s ranking: 75)
  • 90. St. Norbert College (Last year’s ranking: 93)
  • 95. Beloit College (Last year’s ranking: 86)
  • 136. Ripon College (Last year’s ranking: 146)

Regional Universities – Midwest

  • 2. Milwaukee School of Engineering (Last year’s ranking: 2)
  • 20. UW-Eau Claire (Last year’s ranking: 21)
  • 28. UW-La Crosse
  • 32. Carroll University (Last year’s ranking: 38)
  • 34. UW-Whitewater (Last year’s ranking: 43)
  • 41. UW-Stevens Point (Last year’s ranking: 47)
  • 48. UW-River Falls (Last year’s ranking: 60)
  • 60. Mount Mary University (Last year’s ranking: 47)
  • 60. UW-Platteville (Last year’s ranking: 60)
  • 64. UW-Green Bay (Last year’s ranking: 66)
  • 67. Alverno College (Last year’s ranking: 56)
  • 73. Viterbo University (Last year’s ranking: 74)
  • 79. UW-Stout (Last year’s ranking: 67)
  • 118. UW-Parkside (Last year’s ranking: 103)
  • 124. UW-Superior (Last year’s ranking: 124)
  • 131. Maranatha Baptist University (Last year’s ranking: 133)
  • 138. Lakeland University (Last year’s ranking: 140)
  • 149-164. Herzing University (Last year’s ranking: 149-164)

Regional Colleges – Midwest

  • 16. Wisconsin Lutheran College (Last year’s ranking: 19)
  • 32. Northland College (Last year’s ranking: 33)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Overall

- Advertisement -
  • 18. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 17)
  • 94. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 118)
  • 127. UW-Milwaukee (Last year’s ranking: 135)
  • 248. UW-Whitewater (Last year’s ranking: 310)
  • 281. UW-Eau Claire (Last year’s ranking: 310)
  • 316. UW-La Crosse (Last year’s ranking: 353)
  • 316. UW-Oshkosh (Last year’s ranking: 403)
  • 392. UW-Stevens Point (Last year’s ranking: 403)
  • 440-532. UW-Parkside (Last year’s ranking: 453-523)
  • 440-532. UW-River Falls (Last year’s ranking: 453-523)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Accounting

  • 16. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 17)
  • 36. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 46)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Finance

  • 19. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 21)
  • 32. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 26)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Insurance

  • 2. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 2)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Management

  • 20. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 22)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Marketing

  • 8. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 9)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Production and Operations Management

  • 16. UW-Madison

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Real Estate

  • 1. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 1)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Supply Chain Management and Logistics

  • 20. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 17)
  • 24. UW-Madison

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee