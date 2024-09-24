UW-Madison’s ranking dips, but remains highest-ranked university in state by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Wisconsin-Madison continues to be the highest ranked university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges rankings.
This year, UW-Madison placed #39 on the national universities list – down four spots from last year. In 2022, UW-Madison ranked #38 in the same category. The university also placed #18 in the “Best Undergraduate Business Programs” category and maintained the top spot for best real estate program.
Milwaukee School of Engineering also kept the #2 spot of regional universities in the Midwest.
Below is a full list of where Wisconsin’s colleges and universities placed in the U.S. News and World Report rankings for 2025.
National Universities
- 39. University of Wisconsin-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 35)
- 86. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 86)
- 315. UW-Milwaukee (Last year’s ranking: 332)
- 329. Concordia University Wisconsin (Last year’s ranking: 304)
- 332. UW-Oshkosh (Last year’s ranking 332)
National Liberal Arts Colleges
- 69. Lawrence University (Last year’s ranking: 75)
- 90. St. Norbert College (Last year’s ranking: 93)
- 95. Beloit College (Last year’s ranking: 86)
- 136. Ripon College (Last year’s ranking: 146)
Regional Universities – Midwest
- 2. Milwaukee School of Engineering (Last year’s ranking: 2)
- 20. UW-Eau Claire (Last year’s ranking: 21)
- 28. UW-La Crosse
- 32. Carroll University (Last year’s ranking: 38)
- 34. UW-Whitewater (Last year’s ranking: 43)
- 41. UW-Stevens Point (Last year’s ranking: 47)
- 48. UW-River Falls (Last year’s ranking: 60)
- 60. Mount Mary University (Last year’s ranking: 47)
- 60. UW-Platteville (Last year’s ranking: 60)
- 64. UW-Green Bay (Last year’s ranking: 66)
- 67. Alverno College (Last year’s ranking: 56)
- 73. Viterbo University (Last year’s ranking: 74)
- 79. UW-Stout (Last year’s ranking: 67)
- 118. UW-Parkside (Last year’s ranking: 103)
- 124. UW-Superior (Last year’s ranking: 124)
- 131. Maranatha Baptist University (Last year’s ranking: 133)
- 138. Lakeland University (Last year’s ranking: 140)
- 149-164. Herzing University (Last year’s ranking: 149-164)
Regional Colleges – Midwest
- 16. Wisconsin Lutheran College (Last year’s ranking: 19)
- 32. Northland College (Last year’s ranking: 33)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Overall
- 18. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 17)
- 94. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 118)
- 127. UW-Milwaukee (Last year’s ranking: 135)
- 248. UW-Whitewater (Last year’s ranking: 310)
- 281. UW-Eau Claire (Last year’s ranking: 310)
- 316. UW-La Crosse (Last year’s ranking: 353)
- 316. UW-Oshkosh (Last year’s ranking: 403)
- 392. UW-Stevens Point (Last year’s ranking: 403)
- 440-532. UW-Parkside (Last year’s ranking: 453-523)
- 440-532. UW-River Falls (Last year’s ranking: 453-523)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Accounting
- 16. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 17)
- 36. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 46)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Finance
- 19. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 21)
- 32. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 26)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Insurance
- 2. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 2)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Management
- 20. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 22)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Marketing
- 8. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 9)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Production and Operations Management
- 16. UW-Madison
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Real Estate
- 1. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 1)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Supply Chain Management and Logistics
- 20. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 17)
- 24. UW-Madison