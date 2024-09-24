UW-Madison’s ranking dips, but remains highest-ranked university in state by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Wisconsin-Madison continues to be the highest ranked university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges rankings.

This year, UW-Madison placed #39 on the national universities list – down four spots from last year. In 2022, UW-Madison ranked #38 in the same category. The university also placed #18 in the “Best Undergraduate Business Programs” category and maintained the top spot for best real estate program.

Milwaukee School of Engineering also kept the #2 spot of regional universities in the Midwest.

Below is a full list of where Wisconsin’s colleges and universities placed in the U.S. News and World Report rankings for 2025.

National Universities

39. University of Wisconsin-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 35)

86. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 86)

315. UW-Milwaukee (Last year’s ranking: 332)

329. Concordia University Wisconsin (Last year’s ranking: 304)

332. UW-Oshkosh (Last year’s ranking 332)

National Liberal Arts Colleges

69. Lawrence University (Last year’s ranking: 75)

90. St. Norbert College (Last year’s ranking: 93)

95. Beloit College (Last year’s ranking: 86)

136. Ripon College (Last year’s ranking: 146)

Regional Universities – Midwest

2. Milwaukee School of Engineering (Last year’s ranking: 2)

20. UW-Eau Claire (Last year’s ranking: 21)

28. UW-La Crosse

32. Carroll University (Last year’s ranking: 38)

34. UW-Whitewater (Last year’s ranking: 43)

41. UW-Stevens Point (Last year’s ranking: 47)

48. UW-River Falls (Last year’s ranking: 60)

60. Mount Mary University (Last year’s ranking: 47)

60. UW-Platteville (Last year’s ranking: 60)

64. UW-Green Bay (Last year’s ranking: 66)

67. Alverno College (Last year’s ranking: 56)

73. Viterbo University (Last year’s ranking: 74)

79. UW-Stout (Last year’s ranking: 67)

118. UW-Parkside (Last year’s ranking: 103)

124. UW-Superior (Last year’s ranking: 124)

131. Maranatha Baptist University (Last year’s ranking: 133)

138. Lakeland University (Last year’s ranking: 140)

149-164. Herzing University (Last year’s ranking: 149-164)

Regional Colleges – Midwest

16. Wisconsin Lutheran College (Last year’s ranking: 19)

32. Northland College (Last year’s ranking: 33)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Overall

18. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 17)

94. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 118)

127. UW-Milwaukee (Last year’s ranking: 135)

248. UW-Whitewater (Last year’s ranking: 310)

281. UW-Eau Claire (Last year’s ranking: 310)

316. UW-La Crosse (Last year’s ranking: 353)

316. UW-Oshkosh (Last year’s ranking: 403)

392. UW-Stevens Point (Last year’s ranking: 403)

440-532. UW-Parkside (Last year’s ranking: 453-523)

440-532. UW-River Falls (Last year’s ranking: 453-523)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Accounting

16. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 17)

36. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 46)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Finance

19. Marquette University (Last year’s ranking: 21)

32. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 26)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Insurance

2. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 2)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Management

20. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 22)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Marketing

8. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 9)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Production and Operations Management

16. UW-Madison

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Real Estate

1. UW-Madison (Last year’s ranking: 1)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Supply Chain Management and Logistics