See how Wisconsin’s colleges and universities fared in U.S. News’ annual rankings

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Bascom Hall at UW-Madison

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in America.

Here’s how Wisconsin’s colleges and universities stacked up in the rankings:

National Universities

  • 38. University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • 83. Marquette University
  • 250. UW-La Crosse
  • 317. Concordia University Wisconsin

National Liberal Arts Colleges

  • 63. Lawrence University
  • 81. Beloit College
  • 111. St. Norbert College
  • 136. Ripon College

Regional Universities – Midwest

  • 6. Milwaukee School of Engineering
  • 30. Carroll University
  • 33. Carthage College
  • 37. UW-Eau Claire
  • 45. UW-Whitewater
  • 49. Viterbo University
  • 58. Mount Mary University
  • 62. Alverno College
  • 62. UW-Stout
  • 66. UW-Stevens Point
  • 75. UW-River Falls
  • 89. UW-Green Bay
  • 89. UW-Platteville
  • 104. UW-Superior
  • 110. Maranatha Baptist University
  • 119. UW-Parkside

Regional Colleges – Midwest

  • 16. Wisconsin Lutheran College
  • 19. Northland College

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Overall

  • 19. UW-Madison
  • 108. Marquette University
  • 128. UW-Milwaukee
  • 283. UW-Eau Claire
  • 283. UW-Whitewater
  • 326. UW-Oshkosh
  • 365. UW-La Crosse
  • 411. UW-Stevens Point

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display