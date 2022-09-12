See how Wisconsin’s colleges and universities fared in U.S. News’ annual rankings

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in America.
Here’s how Wisconsin’s colleges and universities stacked up in the rankings:
National Universities
- 38. University of Wisconsin-Madison
- 83. Marquette University
- 250. UW-La Crosse
- 317. Concordia University Wisconsin
National Liberal Arts Colleges
- 63. Lawrence University
- 81. Beloit College
- 111. St. Norbert College
- 136. Ripon College
Regional Universities – Midwest
- 6. Milwaukee School of Engineering
- 30. Carroll University
- 33. Carthage College
- 37. UW-Eau Claire
- 45. UW-Whitewater
- 49. Viterbo University
- 58. Mount Mary University
- 62. Alverno College
- 62. UW-Stout
- 66. UW-Stevens Point
- 75. UW-River Falls
- 89. UW-Green Bay
- 89. UW-Platteville
- 104. UW-Superior
- 110. Maranatha Baptist University
- 119. UW-Parkside
Regional Colleges – Midwest
- 16. Wisconsin Lutheran College
- 19. Northland College
Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Overall
- 19. UW-Madison
- 108. Marquette University
- 128. UW-Milwaukee
- 283. UW-Eau Claire
- 283. UW-Whitewater
- 326. UW-Oshkosh
- 365. UW-La Crosse
- 411. UW-Stevens Point