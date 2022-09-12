See how Wisconsin’s colleges and universities fared in U.S. News’ annual rankings

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in America.

Here’s how Wisconsin’s colleges and universities stacked up in the rankings:

National Universities

38. University of Wisconsin-Madison

83. Marquette University

250. UW-La Crosse

317. Concordia University Wisconsin

National Liberal Arts Colleges

63. Lawrence University

81. Beloit College

111. St. Norbert College

136. Ripon College

Regional Universities – Midwest

6. Milwaukee School of Engineering

30. Carroll University

33. Carthage College

37. UW-Eau Claire

45. UW-Whitewater

49. Viterbo University

58. Mount Mary University

62. Alverno College

62. UW-Stout

66. UW-Stevens Point

75. UW-River Falls

89. UW-Green Bay

89. UW-Platteville

104. UW-Superior

110. Maranatha Baptist University

119. UW-Parkside

Regional Colleges – Midwest

16. Wisconsin Lutheran College

19. Northland College

Best Undergraduate Business Programs – Overall