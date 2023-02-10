UPAF announces 2023 fundraising target

The United Performing Arts Fund announced this week their 2023 Community Campaign fundraising target of $10.8 million, the first step in a multi-year effort of reaching $12.5 million in fundraising annually by 2025.

“Throughout our 2023 Community Campaign, the United Performing Arts Fund looks forward to putting the performing arts center stage in our community,” said Scott Beightol, UPAF board chair. “We invite all to be a part of supporting the organizations that make up this critical performing arts sector through a donation to UPAF, attending a world-class performance or getting involved as a volunteer.”

Additionally announced by the organization was a goal of reaching 15,000 or more donors to the UPAF SMART CARD, presented by Associated Bank, which is now a benefit to all donors who give $150 or more to UPAF. It is valid for one free ticket with the purchase of another ticket for one performance at each of UPAF’s 14 Performing Arts Members, as well as exclusive dining discounts at over 25 local restaurants year-round. Donors at this level will also now receive a new benefit of one free ticket at one of UPAF’s six Cornerstone Members.

“The best way to recognize the important role that the performing arts play in our community is to experience them firsthand,” Patrick Rath, president and CEO of UPAF, said. “The UPAF SMART CARD gives individuals the opportunity to be further immersed in the fantastic and diverse offerings of the performing arts organizations that make our community so unique.”

The 2023 UPAF Community Campaign, Act III of UPAF’s fundraising year, runs from Feb. 8 through May 31.