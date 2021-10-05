University of Virginia play-by-play announcer named new Bucks radio voice

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that the team has named Dave Koehn, the radio play-by-play voice for the University of Virginia men’s basketball and football teams, as the new radio play-by-play announcer for Bucks games on WTMJ radio and the statewide Bucks radio network.

Koehn has been director of broadcasting and radio play-by-play voice for Virginia men’s basketball and football since 2008. During that time, he broadcast Virginia’s NCAA men’s basketball championship in 2019 and was named the Virginia Broadcaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association in 2020.

“Dave brings a wealth of high-level radio play-by-play experience to the Bucks and we are thrilled to welcome him to Milwaukee,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “His knowledge of basketball and tremendous ability to describe the action with enthusiasm makes him a perfect choice for this position.”

Koehn replaces Ted Davis, who retired as Bucks radio play-by-play announcer at the end of the team’s 2020-21 NBA Championship season.

“The Bucks are a world-class organization in a first-rate city, and I am thrilled to make Milwaukee my home,” said Koehn. “The chance to paint the picture and tell the story of the NBA champs as they defend their title is the stuff of dreams.”

“As the radio flagship of the Milwaukee Bucks, we are excited to welcome Dave to WTMJ and the Bucks Radio Network,” said Good Karma Brands vice president and market manager Steve Wexler. “He’s a quality broadcaster and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the community and to our airwaves.”