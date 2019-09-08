United Way of Racine County names new president and CEO

United Way of Racine County has named its vice president of investor relations Ali Haigh as its next president and chief executive officer.

Haigh succeeds Rodney Prunty, who left the organization in June to lead United Way of Central New Mexico. She will be the first female leader in United Way of Racine County’s 97-year history.

Haigh assumes her new role effective immediately.

“Our mission is to mobilize the caring power of Racine County to improve lives and transform our community. We’re thrilled that Ali will be leading us in this mission,” said Steve McLaughlin, United Way of Racine County’s board chair. “Ali has an outstanding track record of accomplishment, and the board looks forward to supporting her success as our president and CEO.”

Haigh served as a loaned employee with United Way of Racine County in 2011, and joined the staff the following year as manager of investor relations. She was later promoted to vice president of investor relations, overseeing the organization’s fundraising and marketing.

Haigh led United Way of Racine County’s transition to engagement-based fundraising strategies, including Day of Caring, mobile giving and affinity groups such as Women United, the organization said. She has also led the organization’s work in diversity, equity and inclusion, overseeing two years of Community Conversations related to race and equity, implementing OneRacine and launching the organization’s Diversity Council.

“I’m honored to have been chosen as the next president and CEO,” she said. “I thank the board and search committee members for putting their trust in me, and I look forward to the work we can do with our staff, donors, partners and other community leaders to live our values and achieve a great impact in Racine County.”

Haigh was chosen from a nationwide search that included more than 100 candidates.

“What impressed the search committee the most about Ali is her passion for United Way, her sense of pride about the Racine community, her authenticity, her collaborative work style, and her proven ability to build strong relationships with donors, partner providers and community leaders,” said Rebecca Mason, who chaired the board’s search committee.