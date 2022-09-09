United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County launches $57 million fundraising campaign

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County this week announced its goal to raise $57 million through its annual community campaign.
The organization kicked off its 2022 campaign with an event at the newly built Garage venue at the Harley Davidson Museum near downtown Milwaukee.
United Way’s 2021 community campaign raised $56.5 million, which exceeded its fundraising goal by $1 million. The 2020 campaign brought in $60.1 million, surpassing its goal by $5.1 million. The two previous campaigns before that pulled in roughly $56 million.
Donations to United Way’s Community Fund support more than 200 local nonprofit programs and community-wide initiatives aimed at improving the health, education, and financial stability, with a focus on racial equity, in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. The annual fundraising campaign runs from August through December, drawing contributions from nearly 1,500 companies and organizations.
This year’s campaign is chaired by Mike Carter, executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief risk officer at Northwestern Mutual; Linda Gorens-Levey, partner at General Capital Group; Nancy Hernandez, president and founder of ABRAZO Marketing/Hispanic Collaborative; and Judie Taylor, president and chief executive officer at Enterforce Inc. and president at DUECO Safecurity LLC.
The community can get involved by giving through a workplace giving campaign or a direct personal contribution, advocating for lasting change, or by signing up to volunteer as part of a group or as an individual.
“We live in such a generous community, and we thank all of our donors and volunteers for working to create a stronger, sustainable, and brighter future for every person in our region,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.
United Way leaders also announced the organization’s key initiatives for the year:
- Safe & Stable Homes: Ending Family Homelessness. Prevention-focused priorities include free mediation and legal aid for families facing eviction cases, as well as financial assistance and wraparound supportive services for families at risk of eviction or foreclosure.
- Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement. Led by United Way’s Diversity Leadership Society, this initiative is anchored in the belief that all adults of working age should have the opportunity to obtain permanent employment with a livable wage at a workplace where they are treated with dignity and have opportunities for advancement. This is a multi-faceted approach focusing on education, training, and credentials; transportation; involvement in the justice system; and diverse talent retention.
- Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership. This initiative focuses on transforming schools into places where students, families, staff, and the surrounding community can work together to ensure every student is successful. United Way collaborates with Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, and community partners to support 16 local community schools.
- Racial Equity Fund. Focused on a commitment to deepen their impact as funders, partners, and conveners, especially as related to racial equity and social justice, United Way’s goal is to increase funding to Black- and Brown-led organizations and advocate and support Black and Brown-led ideas.
- Techquity. Through community partnership, Techquity connects stakeholders from all sectors, including business, government, education, and social services, to promote digital equity and inclusion. The focus is on broadband, devices, skills, and advocacy.