United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County launches $57 million fundraising campaign

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County this week announced its goal to raise $57 million through its annual community campaign.

The organization kicked off its 2022 campaign with an event at the newly built Garage venue at the Harley Davidson Museum near downtown Milwaukee.

United Way’s 2021 community campaign raised $56.5 million, which exceeded its fundraising goal by $1 million. The 2020 campaign brought in $60.1 million, surpassing its goal by $5.1 million. The two previous campaigns before that pulled in roughly $56 million.

Donations to United Way’s Community Fund support more than 200 local nonprofit programs and community-wide initiatives aimed at improving the health, education, and financial stability, with a focus on racial equity, in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. The annual fundraising campaign runs from August through December, drawing contributions from nearly 1,500 companies and organizations. This year’s campaign is chaired by Mike Carter, executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief risk officer at Northwestern Mutual; Linda Gorens-Levey, partner at General Capital Group; Nancy Hernandez, president and founder of ABRAZO Marketing/Hispanic Collaborative; and Judie Taylor, president and chief executive officer at Enterforce Inc. and president at DUECO Safecurity LLC. The community can get involved by giving through a workplace giving campaign or a direct personal contribution, advocating for lasting change, or by signing up to volunteer as part of a group or as an individual. “We live in such a generous community, and we thank all of our donors and volunteers for working to create a stronger, sustainable, and brighter future for every person in our region,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.