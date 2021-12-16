United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s 2021 campaign brings in over $56 million

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County raised $56.5 million in its 2021 annual fundraising campaign.

The total, which exceeded the organization’s goal by $1 million, was announced Wednesday during a virtual campaign closing celebration.

“Looking back at this remarkable year, we are so inspired by the generosity of our community,” said Amy Lindner, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “This is more than just people making donations. Our supporters are changing the lives of their neighbors and friends. This is what a caring community looks like. And we are so grateful.”

The campaign was chaired by Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and CEO of Network Health; Mark Irgens, CEO and manager of Irgens; Dr. Joan M. Prince, vice chancellor emeritus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and Stacy Williams, senior vice president of Baird.

United Way’s annual fundraising campaign runs from August through December, generating funds for its investment in health, education and financial stability in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. Nearly 1,500 companies and organizations and 50,000 donors contribute to the campaign.

Last year’s campaign brought in more than $60.1 million. The two campaigns prior to that brought in about $56 million.

The largest corporate supports this year included T&M Partners, philanthropist and Fiduciary Management co-founder Ted Kellner’s holding company, which contributed $5.2 million; Baird, $3.5 million; Northwestern Mutual, $3.4 million; Johnson Controls, $3.1 million; Rockwell Automation, $2.6 million; Advocate Aurora Health, $2.5 million; BMO Harris Bank, $1.6 million; We Energies, $1.6 million; Irgens, $1.2 million; Froedtert Health, $1.1 million; Ascension Wisconsin, $1 million; ManpowerGroup, $1 million; and Quarles & Brady LLP, $1 million.

United Way of GMWC’s key initiatives this year included ending family homeless in the region by 2023; bridging the employment gap; transforming classrooms through United Way’s Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership; providing technology to those who need it; and advancing racial equity.

Dollars raised for the United for Waukesha Community Fund, a fund created to assist those impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, outside of the United Way Community campaign were not included in the campaign total.