United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County exceeds campaign goal

The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s 2020 fundraising campaign exceeded its goal by over $5 million, the organization announced Wednesday evening.

The campaign brought in more than $60.1 million, surpassing its initial goal of $55 million.

“What an amazing community we live in,” said Amy Lindner, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “We are seeing first-hand how truly generous people are. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who made a gift to our 2020 campaign. We’ve all seen the challenges people are facing during the pandemic. We called our community, and so many answered that call. The generosity we witnessed this year was phenomenal.”

The totals were announced Wednesday during a virtual campaign closing celebration. United Way’s past two annual campaigns have brought in about $56 million.

This year’s campaign was co-chaired by Jud Snyder, BMO Harris Bank’s senior executive for southeast Wisconsin; Austin Ramirez, chief executive officer of HUSCO International; Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin; and community leader Kelly Grebe.

United Way’s annual campaign raises funds to support the organization’s more than 220 programs and more than 110 partner agencies, with a focus on the three core issues of health, education and financial stability. Funds are also directed toward strategies to end family homelessness, reduce barriers to employment, bridge the digital divide, and meet urgent needs in the community.

The 2020 campaign total includes funds raised through the organization’s COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund, which has provided financial support and critical supplies to local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, nearly 1,500 companies and organizations and 50,000 donors contributed to the campaign.

