United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County launches $57.5 million campaign

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced on Thursday its annual fundraising campaign goal of $57.5 million.

This is an increase from the nonprofit’s two previous campaign goals, which were set at $57 million. Last year, United Way surpassed the $57 million fundraising goal by nearly $43,000. Its 2022 campaign raised over $58.8 million, similarly passing that year’s goal.

The 2024-2025 Community Campaign will focus on four initiatives: ending family homelessness, reducing barriers to employment and advancement, ensuring digital equity and improving mental wellness among teens, according to the organization’s Thursday news release.

United Way outlined plans to address several goals under those initiatives. The organization looks to “end family homelessness in our entire four-county footprint by 2025,” according to the news release.

Through targeting education, training, transportation and the justice system, United Way hopes to help 15,000 people “start stable careers” by 2029, according to the news release.

The campaign also looks to target what United Way calls “techquity,” with a focus on “broadband, devices and digital literacy and skills,” according to the news release. To achieve digital equity, United Way will provide 50,000 computers to those in need by 2027.

United Way’s Empowering Minds initiative aims to improve the mental wellness of 21,000 high school students by 2030, according to the news release.

The four co-chairs of the campaign include John Florsheim, president of Weyco Group; Craig Jorgensen, president and CEO of VJS Construction Services; Scott Turner, president of Children’s Wisconsin – Hospitals and Executive Vice President of Children’s Hospital and Health System; and DeVona Wright Cottrell, chief legal officer and general counsel of GMR Marketing, according to the news release.

United Way kicked off the campaign Thursday evening at Fiserv Forum.

“The United Way annual campaign is a special time of year for our community,” said Amy Lindner, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “This is a time where thousands of corporate partners, donors, volunteers, and local nonprofits all come together to raise money that will solve problems in our community. And we are so grateful.”