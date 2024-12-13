United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County exceeds campaign fundraising goal

United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County raised over $59.7 million through its annual fundraising campaign, the nonprofit announced Thursday evening.

In total, United Way raised $59,744,243 — surpassing the $57.5 million goal it announced back in August by about $2.2 million. This is also about $2.7 million more than United Way raised during last year’s campaign.

The campaign focused on four initiatives: ending family homelessness, reducing barriers to employment and advancement, ensuring digital equity — also called “techquity” — and improving mental wellness among teens. United Way will continue to focus on these initiatives in 2025.

The campaign’s largest corporate supporters included:

T&M Partners and the Kelben Foundation , $5 million

and the , $5 million Baird , $4.6 million

, $4.6 million Johnson Controls , $3.7 million

, $3.7 million Northwestern Mutual , $3.4 million

, $3.4 million Aurora Health Care , $2.3 million

, $2.3 million Rockwell Automation , $2.2 million

, $2.2 million BMO , $1.8 million

, $1.8 million We Energies , $1.5 million

, $1.5 million Froedtert Health , $1.1 million

, $1.1 million Ascension Wisconsin , $1 million

, $1 million Husco $1 million

$1 million ManpowerGroup, $1 million

The four co-chairs of the campaign included John Florsheim, president of Weyco Group; Craig Jorgensen, president and CEO of VJS Construction Services; Scott Turner, president of Children’s Wisconsin – Hospitals and executive vice president of Children’s Hospital and Health System; and DeVona Wright Cottrell, chief legal officer and general counsel of GMR Marketing.

“At United Way, we couldn’t do what we do without the support of the thousands of people who share the vision for a better community,” said Amy Lindner, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County. “We are so grateful to everyone who donated, who volunteered, and supported United Way. Lives will continue to be changed because of their generosity.”