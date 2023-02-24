United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announces 2023 campaign co-chairs

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has announced the four community leaders who will lead the 2023 United Way Community Campaign.
The 2023 campaign co-chairs are: Sheldon Cuffie, enterprise chief information officer for American Family Insurance; Michelle S. Nettles, executive vice president, global chief people and culture Officer for ManpowerGroup; Stephanie Riesch-Knapp, employee benefits consultant for R&R Insurance; and Bernie Sherry, CEO, for Ascension Wisconsin.
“Once again we have assembled an outstanding group of individuals who are leading our annual campaign,” said Amy Lindner, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “Our co-chairs each come with their own specific skills and talents, but it’s their collective ability to bring together the right stakeholders to tackle important issues that we are most excited about.”
The co-chairs were introduced this week at United Way’s annual meeting, hosted by Baker Tilly. Also announced were new members to the organization’s board of directors.
United Way raised more than $58 million in 2022 and continues to focus on multiple key initiatives related to its mission of health, education and financial stability for all in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties. They include:
- Safe & Stable Homes: Ending Family Homelessness. Focused on change at a systemic level, the prevention-focused priorities include free mediation and legal aid for families facing eviction cases, as well as financial assistance and wraparound supportive services for families at risk of eviction or foreclosure.
- Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement. Led by United Way’s Diversity Leadership Society, this initiative is anchored in the belief that all adults of working age should have the opportunity to obtain permanent employment with a livable wage at a workplace where they are treated with dignity and have opportunities for advancement.
- Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership. United Way collaborates with Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, and community partners to support 16 local Community Schools.
- Racial Equity Fund. United Way’s goal is to increase funding to Black- and Brown-led organizations and advocate and support Black and Brown-led ideas.
- Techquity. United Way and community partners have set a goal to close the equity gap in technology by providing 50,000 internet-enabled devices to those who need them and to find solutions to make broadband internet available and affordable for all.
- Health Improvement Fund. The Health Improvement Fund connects people in need to affordable health care coverage and medical, dental, and behavioral health care services. In 2022, the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership pledged up to $2 million to match Health Improvement Fund contributions 6 to 1.