United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announces 2023 campaign co-chairs

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has announced the four community leaders who will lead the 2023 United Way Community Campaign.

The 2023 campaign co-chairs are: Sheldon Cuffie, enterprise chief information officer for American Family Insurance; Michelle S. Nettles, executive vice president, global chief people and culture Officer for ManpowerGroup; Stephanie Riesch-Knapp, employee benefits consultant for R&R Insurance; and Bernie Sherry, CEO, for Ascension Wisconsin.

“Once again we have assembled an outstanding group of individuals who are leading our annual campaign,” said Amy Lindner, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “Our co-chairs each come with their own specific skills and talents, but it’s their collective ability to bring together the right stakeholders to tackle important issues that we are most excited about.”

The co-chairs were introduced this week at United Way’s annual meeting, hosted by Baker Tilly. Also announced were new members to the organization’s board of directors.

United Way raised more than $58 million in 2022 and continues to focus on multiple key initiatives related to its mission of health, education and financial stability for all in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties. They include: