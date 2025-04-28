United Natural Foods workers in Sturtevant vote in favor of unionizing

A group of 77 drivers at United Natural Food Inc.’s
Sturtevant facility has voted in favor of joining Teamsters Local 200
.
The group organized with the Teamsters to secure "strong union wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions," according to an announcement from the union.
"These workers organized with purpose and determination, and we are proud to welcome them into our local union," said Jeff Bandur
, president of Local 200. "Now, we'll fight to win a first contract that reflects their hard work and is in line with what other UNFI Teamsters have already achieved nationwide."
UNFI, the largest distributor for Whole Foods, has seen a wave of Teamsters organizing in recent years. Since 2022, over 3,000 workers have organized with the Teamsters.
"We joined the Teamsters because we want what's fair — better pay, better benefits, and a voice on the job," said Omar Correa
, a UNFI driver in Sturtevant. "We saw what Teamsters at other UNFI sites won, and we are ready to fight for the same."