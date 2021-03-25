United Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to five new destinations

United Airlines will add new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to five destinations on the south and east coasts of the U.S., the airport announced today.

Beginning May 28, United will fly nonstop from Milwaukee to Charleston, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; Portland, Maine and Savannah, Georgia. The new flights will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, depending on the destination.

“These new nonstop destinations give our travelers exciting new choices for their upcoming summer vacations, including Wisconsin’s first-ever nonstop flights to the state of Maine and South Carolina,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in a statement. “The new flights also provide great opportunities for travelers in those locations to fly nonstop to Milwaukee and enjoy Wisconsin’s world-class golf courses, breweries, museums, sports, and outdoor recreation.”

The new flights will generally be offered twice per week from May 28 through Labor Day weekend, according to a press release.

The new United flights from Milwaukee are part of a broader rollout of flights for the airline, including resuming flights from Chicago to Tokyo Haneda and restarting flights from Chicago to Amsterdam, the airline announced today.

Including Milwaukee, United added 26 new nonstop flights from other Midwest cities like Cleveland, Cincinnati to vacation spots in Florida and Maine. The airline also plans to resume more than 20 domestic routes and will start new service between Orange County, California and Honolulu, Hawaii

“In the past few weeks, we have seen the strongest flight bookings since the start of the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Ankit Gupta, United vice president of domestic network planning said in a statement. “As we rebuild our schedule to meet that demand, adding in seasonal point-to-point flying is just one of the ways we are finding opportunities to add new and exciting service.”

The amount of airline service has been on the rise at Mitchell International of late. Last month, Spirit Airlines launched daily flights from Milwaukee to Orlando, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

This spring Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop service from Milwaukee to Sarasota, Florida.

Milwaukee Mitchell now has eight passenger airlines including Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International fell 61.9% in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to 2.6 million passengers, down from nearly 6.9 million passengers in 2019.