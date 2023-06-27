UNISIG makes $1.5 million investment in newly expanded Menomonee Falls facility

Menomonee Falls-based UNISIG, a manufacturer of deep hole drilling machines, has invested $1.5 million in technology and equipment that will be housed within a newly constructed, 5,000-square-foot fabrication department. The company’s facility is located at N58 W14630 Shawn Circle.
The expansion of UNISIG’s fabrication department supports the company’s desire to design and develop more sheet metal components in house. By producing more parts in house, UNISIG hopes to preserve the quality of its components while optimizing the mix of parts that are made internally versus those that are outsourced for production.
“The most exciting part of this investment from my view is the opportunity to fundamentally change how we think about the design of fabricated components,” said Anthony Fettig, chief executive officer of UNISIG. “Our engineers will be inspired by the manufacturing innovations generated by the precision fabrication team and what we can do with these state-of-the-art production capabilities.”
The new fabrication department will be operated by four employees. Three have already been hired. UNISIG has 15 additional openings company-wide due to strong sales growth that Fettig attributes to ongoing research and development in automation and precision machining technology.
The $1.5 million investment includes the installation of fiber laser cutting equipment and a 242-ton capacity press brake with a seven-axis programmable back gage, which uses 3D programming and simulation software. Training for the company’s workforce is also part of the investment.
UNISIG’s fabrication enhancements include metal inert gas (MIG) and tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding with advanced digital process control and weld boom with power assist. A modular fixture system provides precision component setup from 3D models, while a vertical pallet system stores raw sheet material. To help staff, vacuum sheet lifting equipment and bridge crane controls have been updated for easier material handling.
"The company’s new fabrication capabilities will also serve as an inspiration and catalyst for ongoing development and advances in machine design that will have an immediate impact on the value UNISIG brings to its customers now and in the future," said Fettig.
UNISIG and gun barrel manufacturer Vortakt Barrel Works are both owned by parent company Entrust Manufacturing Technologies. Both companies operate at the same Menomonee Falls location, but within different facilities. Vortakt also underwent a $1.5 million improvement project in 2022.