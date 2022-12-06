Menomonee Falls-based Vortakt Barrel Works invests $1.5 million in facility

Vortakt Barrel Works' shop floor.

Menomonee Falls-based gun barrel manufacturer Vortakt Barrel Works is nearing the end of a $1.5 million improvement project at its Shawn Circle facility. Vortakt’s facility improvement plan includes a revised shop layout that reorganized several CNC machining cells, the addition of a crane system designed to support large-volume government barrel contracts, a new 50-ton air

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

