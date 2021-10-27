The Union House established in 1861, is located in the heart of Genesee Depot – a small historic community in Waukesha County named for the train station that formerly served the town.

The Union House VIP room offers a beautiful, private, and flexible space for all types of events. The space includes personalized menu options and accommodations for up to 50 people.

Known for a unique menu featuring wild game fused with classic fine dining and a world-class wine, bourbon, and scotch inventory.

Culinary director, Matt Kerley and his team will create an occasion for you and your guests to remember by creating beautiful custom dishes offering only the finest and freshest ingredients.

If you’re interested in the perfect pairing, our in-house sommelier can provide customized wine suggestions perfect for your event.

From corporate to personal events large or small we will customize your menu making sure it is delicious, memorable, and presented beautifully.

Please call 262-968-4281 to speak with culinary director Matt Kerley or join us for one of the many public events hosted by The Union House throughout the year. These events celebrate a variety of worldly cuisines, renowned wines, and special holidays. For a complete list of public events visit theunionhouse.com.

Union House

S42 W31320 Highway 83

Genesee Depot, WI 53127

262-968-4281

theunionhouse.com