A legacy built on craftsmanship, growth, and family leadership

I founded Uzelac Industries 2003 by taking a leap of faith and acquiring Poja Sheetmetal in 2003. Since then, our story has been one of transformation. We acquired Duske Engineering in 2006 (a key customer at the time) and have gone from a three-person contract fabrication shop to a thriving 26-employee capital equipment manufacturer with a growing national footprint. Our most powerful asset, however, has always been family.

That initial leap laid the foundation for a business that’s as much about people as it is about products. And today, we’ve been in business for over two decades. We design and manufacture direct-fired rotary dryers used in industries from agriculture to biofuels. We also offer fabrication services for large equipment OEMs.

Our growth has been steady and intentional, driven by hard work, long-term vision and a commitment to the legacy we’re building together. In 2020, my daughter Milena and her husband, Ranko, joined the company in leadership roles. Together, we’ve formalized family governance through an advisory board that includes three outside members and other representatives from our family that include my wife, Nada, and our daughter Danella.

We started in a 3,000-square-foot facility in Bay View. We’re now building a 39,000- square-foot, state-of-the-art crane bay facility in Pewaukee, opening in 2025. This investment allows us to expand rotary-dryer production while returning to our contract fabrication roots.

Working with family brings unique challenges, but also unmatched alignment. We share values, responsibility and a deep commitment to our team. That shared foundation helps us navigate uncertainty, make smarter decisions and stay true to our mission: delivering quality, engineered solutions with integrity and pride.

As we look ahead, I take pride in knowing Uzelac Industries will continue as a family-led company — driven by purpose, committed to innovation and dedicated to building a lasting legacy.

