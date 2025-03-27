WaterStone Investment Services Celebrates a Decade

Over the past 10 years, WaterStone Investment Services (WIS), has offered financial services that empower individuals and families.

WIS launched in 2015 with a mission to help clients take control of their financial future. With over 30 years of experience leading his own investment firm, John Gehlhaart brought a client-first approach. In 2024, Tyler Sass joined the team, adding fresh perspectives and a collaborative spirit. Together, they combine decades of expertise with sophisticated strategies, driven by a shared commitment to making investing simpler and more accessible.

“People often think of investing as impersonal, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Gehlhaart. “At WIS, we take the time to understand what matters to our clients—their goals, dreams, and what they hope to achieve. That’s how we create tailored solutions as unique as the people we serve.”

This mindset has resonated with clients ranging from 20-year-olds beginning their investment journey to retirees in their 90s aiming to safeguard their wealth.

Sass emphasizes the importance of clarity and structure in guiding new investors.

“I help clients organize their thoughts to identify and prioritize what’s truly important,” Sass said. “To pursue their goals, I use time segmentation to help clients think about what they’re trying to achieve in the next one to three years, pre-retirement, and in retirement. Once I understand that, I can present multiple options.”

This goals-driven approach has become a hallmark of WIS. Whether planning for retirement, saving for a child’s education, or managing an estate, Gehlhaart and Sass are dedicated to addressing every aspect of their clients’ financial lives. “We focus on goals-based analysis because every decision we make should reflect what’s most important to our clients,” added Gehlhaart.

As WIS celebrates 10 years, the team remains committed to the principles that have guided them from the start: empathy, teamwork, and a dedication to helping clients pursue their dreams.

If you’re ready to take charge of your financial future, visit your local WaterStone Bank branch or waterstoneinvestmentservices.com. n

WaterStone Investment Services

waterstoneinvestmentservices.com

21505 East Moreland Boulevard

Waukesha, WI 53186

(262) 696-7170

W188N9820 Appleton Avenue

Germantown, WI 53022

(262) 696-7019

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. WaterStone Bank and WaterStone Investment Services are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using WaterStone Investment Services, and may also be employees of WaterStone Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, WaterStone Bank or WaterStone Investment Services. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are: