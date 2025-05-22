Is your bank’s treasury management team helping you compete?

You shouldn’t have to be an expert in treasury management to make smart financial decisions for your business. That’s what your bank’s treasury management team is for.

The right partner helps you stay ahead without having to chase down solutions yourself. Managing cash flow, optimizing working capital, protecting against fraud, and earning a fair return on excess liquidity shouldn’t be challenges you manage alone.

A consultative approach means your bank is listening to you, taking initiative by sharing best practices, and recommending strategies to help your business compete, grow, and thrive.

Why a dedicated treasury management team matters

For many businesses, treasury management can feel transactional. Large banks often focus solely on loans, routing banking inquiries through 800 numbers or automated chatbots.

First Business Bank does things differently.

When you call us, you get a real person who knows you and your company. Our Brookfield-based team of ten treasury management professionals and support specialists provide hands-on expertise and solutions that rival the biggest banks.

We work closely with business leaders to help them manage liquidity, improve cash flow, streamline payment processes, drive efficiencies, leverage technology and reduce fraud risk. Most importantly, we don’t wait for you to ask. We anticipate your needs and serve as an extension of your in-house staff to support both your immediate priorities and long-term goals.

Is your business getting the attention it deserves?

Ask yourself:

Do I get forward-thinking advice on liquidity, fraud protection, and treasury solutions?

Do I have a dedicated team who understands my business and industry?

Do I get a quick response to service inquiries or to help solve problems when they arise?

Do I work with a partner that has best-in-class client satisfaction scores?

First Business Bank is ready when you are. Let’s talk about how proactive treasury management can support your business today and in the future. Member FDIC.

First Business Bank

(262) 792-1400

firstbusiness.bank