Celebrating 10 Years at the Hampton Inn & Suites Milwaukee/Franklin

For the past ten years the Hampton Inn & Suites in Franklin, Wisconsin, has stood as a beacon of hospitality, comfort, and outstanding service.

Since its grand opening in 2015, the hotel has been a premier choice for both business and leisure travelers, offering a seamless blend of convenience, modern amenities, and the warmth of Midwestern hospitality.

As the property marks its 10-year anniversary, this is a moment to reflect on the journey that has made the Hampton Inn & Suites a staple in the Franklin community. Situated just minutes from Milwaukee and General Mitchell International Airport, the hotel has consistently provided a welcoming retreat for travelers, sports teams, corporate guests, and families alike.

A Legacy of comfort and convenience

From day one, the Hampton Inn & Suites Franklin has upheld Hilton’s high standards, ensuring each guest experiences a stay that is both restful and memorable.

With 100 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the hotel offers modern comforts such as plush Hampton beds, complimentary high-speed internet, and a complimentary hot breakfast each morning. The on-site indoor pool, fitness center, and meeting space cater to the needs of every traveler, whether they are here to relax or stay productive. From updated guest rooms to enhanced common areas, the hotel has remained committed to providing a top-tier experience. “Our goal has always been to exceed guest expectations,” said Jeff Calimlim, general manager, “Our team’s dedication to hospitality is what sets us apart.”

A pillar in the community

Beyond its reputation for excellent service, the Hampton Inn & Suites Franklin has played a vital role in the local community. The hotel has partnered with numerous businesses and organizations, supporting local events, charitable initiatives, and sports tournaments. As a host for visiting teams and event attendees, the hotel has strengthened Franklin’s reputation as a welcoming destination.

Over the past decade, the hotel has also built strong relationships with repeat guests and corporate partners. “We’ve seen families return year after year, business travelers who feel at home here, and even guests who have celebrated personal milestones with us. That sense of connection and community is something we truly cherish,” added Calimlim.

Looking to the Future

While the past ten years have been filled with growth and success, the team at Hampton Inn & Suites Franklin is already looking ahead to the next decade. Plans for continued upgrades and a significant renovation of guest rooms and public areas are in motion, ensuring the hotel remains a top choice for travelers in the years to come. As the hotel celebrates this significant milestone, the team extends gratitude to its guests, employees, and the Franklin community for their unwavering support.

“This anniversary is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the loyalty of our guests,” said Calimlim. “We are proud of how far we’ve come and excited for what the future holds.”

Hampton Inn & Suites Milwaukee/Franklin

6901 South 76th Street

Franklin, WI 53132

milwaukeefranklinsuites.hamptoninn.com(414) 427-4800