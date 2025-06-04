Expanding horizons and community impact

Campbell Construction, a family-owned business and newly established ESOP, has proudly partnered with GS Global Resources to expand their machine performance solutions factory. This expansion marks a significant milestone as GS Global Resources celebrates over fifty years in operation in the Mukwonago community.

GS Global Resources has been a cornerstone of the Mukwonago industrial park since 2016, and this expansion not only benefits their growth but also strengthens our community. As a full-service, self-performing general contractor, Campbell Construction was eager to contribute to this project right in our own backyard.

The project, which began in July 2024, is a 69,000 square-foot addition to GS Global Resources, providing them with an expanded warehouse and office space. Through the meticulous oversight of our project manager, Matt Bautch, and superintendent, Dean Janke, we are on track to complete the project in June 2025.

Campbell Construction and GS Global Resources share similar philanthropic mindsets, raising funds for various charitable organizations within the local community, plus the success of this expansion has paved the way for Campbell Construction to secure several other local projects, including one very similar in size and industry.

We remain committed to fostering strong local partnerships and providing top-notch services such as project estimating, design-build, and design with build-lease back options. We eagerly anticipate continuing our collaboration with existing partners and welcoming new ones.

