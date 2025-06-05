Protecting your business with advanced fraud prevention tools

Business is difficult enough with managing your staff, competing for customers, and controlling costs. Now business owners need to worry about sophisticated fraud attempts hitting at alarming rates. From phishing and account takeovers to check fraud, no business is safe as criminals target companies of every size across all industries.

Advanced treasury management fraud prevention tools are essential in today’s digital business environment. These financial solutions monitor transactions, provide enhanced verification processes, and establish protective barriers that help you identify suspicious activity before it becomes a costly problem.

Build multiple defense layers

No single solution can stop every threat, but a customized, layered combination reduces your risk of fraud. We often recommend a combination of tools to First Business Bank clients:

Positive Pay – Validates checks against your records before payment

ACH Filters – Lets you approve or deny electronic debits

Lockbox Services – Routes check payments to a secure site, reducing check fraud

SecureLOCK™ Equip – Provides real-time control of business debit cards

When enhanced with dual approvals, customized user permissions, and automated alerts, these tools create a solid security framework that works behind the scenes while keeping your processes efficient and your accounts secure.

Remember the human element

While technology is essential, strong internal controls are equally important. Criminals often exploit human behavior and find gaps in oversight. We recommend low-tech best practices like reviewing user access, rotating responsibilities, and training staff to recognize red flags to reduce the vulnerability of your business. Many clients find that this employee awareness becomes their strongest defense against emerging threats.

Choose the right financial partner

At First Business Bank, we deliver expertise along with innovative tools to help you use them to your advantage. Our experienced team works closely with businesses of all sizes to design tailored fraud prevention strategies that align with your specific operations and risk profile. Our clients value our consultative approach, with regular check-ins and updates on the latest fraud mitigation solutions.

First Business Bank is ready when you are. Let’s talk about the advanced fraud prevention your business deserves to protect your hard-earned finances. Member FDIC.

