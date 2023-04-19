Ugly Building: Former White Eagle Hotel

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Protected by a local historic designation, the former White Eagle Hotel at 738 W. Maple St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood has been vacant for decades and a fire department placard urges people not to enter. Constructed in 1907 by Polish immigrant Leopold Chroscicki, the three-story building was a rooming house and saloon for

Protected by a local historic designation, the former White Eagle Hotel at 738 W. Maple St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood has been vacant for decades and a fire department placard urges people not to enter.

Constructed in 1907 by Polish immigrant Leopold Chroscicki, the three-story building was a rooming house and saloon for nearly 100 years before it was sold in 2001.

According to a Historic Preservation Commission study, Chroscicki likely chose the “White Eagle” moniker because the bird is a symbol of the Polish people.

A subsidiary of Milwaukee-based Palermo Villa Inc. purchased the building in 2001 as part of future expansion plans in the area, but then sold it for a dollar to DTB2 LLC in 2017. Attempts to reach the LLC’s registered agent, Derek Benedyk, were unsuccessful.