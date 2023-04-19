Ugly Building: Former White Eagle Hotel

By
-

Protected by a local historic designation, the former White Eagle Hotel at 738 W. Maple St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood has been vacant for decades and a fire department placard urges people not to enter.  Constructed in 1907 by Polish immigrant Leopold Chroscicki, the three-story building was a rooming house and saloon for

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

