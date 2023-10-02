Ugly Building: 1111 E. Ogden Ave., Milwaukee

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

This building, located at 1111 E. Ogden Ave., spans a couple thousand square feet and sits near a

To the east of this industrial-looking brick building on Milwaukee’s East Side is Burns Commons, a mid-rise apartment building lies across the street to the north. Other residential buildings are nearby, including the 20-story Breakwater Condominiums tower.

This building, located at 1111 E. Ogden Ave., spans a couple thousand square feet and sits near a prominent corner along The Hop streetcar’s M-Line. A sign on the building indicates that it’s being used as a garage. It’s owned by CAC Franklin LLC, which is registered to Carolyn Cadd of Oconomowoc. The entity also owns a neighboring apartment building called Franklin House and an adjacent parking lot for that building’s tenants.

The owner could not be reached for comment on the 1111 E. Ogden Ave. building or its current use.