The planned 14,000-square-foot facility, to be located in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood near the UCC campus, would provide an additional 16 beds for men seeking treatment for substance use disorder. The facility, which would be funded by state and county grants, would offer bilingual and bicultural care.

UCC operates three other residential facilities offering substance use disorder treatment — one serves men, while the other two provide treatment for women. UCC’s current 9,000-square-foot men’s facility has 16 beds and was built in 2009. UCC’s treatment programs, the first of which began in 1979, serve over 700 clients annually.

UCC purchased the site last month for $250,000, according to state records. UCC plans to demolish the house that currently sits on the property in order to make way for the new facility, Ramos said.

In Milwaukee County, men overdose at a higher rate than women. Last year, 321 men and 129 women died from drug overdoses in the county, according to the Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard.

“Most of the time, we always have a big list of men waiting to get residential (treatment),” Lovo said. “Bringing another 16 beds is going to be good for the community.”

Recognizing this necessity for treatment beds, UCC applied for an opioid settlement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. As a result, UCC received a grant totaling $2,955,070 from the state for fiscal year 2025 to support the creation of a new facility. Milwaukee County also granted UCC $300,000 to help expand its services, which will also be used to fund the facility project.

In total, the project will cost $3.3 million, Ramos said. Perspective Design and VJS Construction Services are partners for the project.

“Now this one, this particular area, is thinking about the wellness of the clients that we have,” Ramos said. “That’s including additional resources there (for) community activities, social engagement for them, maybe some exercise equipment for them.”

