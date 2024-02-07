Nonprofit Meta House plans new $30 million campus in secluded Piggsville neighborhood

By
-
A rendering of Meta House's proposed campus at 3901 W. Bluemound Road. (Courtesy of Meta House, Inc.)

Hoping to serve more women struggling with addiction, including those with children, Meta House, Inc., is seeking city approval to construct a $30 million, 100,000-square-foot campus on a former industrial lot in the secluded Piggsville neighborhood of Milwaukee. The nonprofit women-focused substance abuse treatment provider has long been based at 2625 N. Weil St. in

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
