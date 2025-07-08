Expansion project will add EMS training facility at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital

Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital, located at 9555 76th St., plans to build a 50,000-square-foot, four-story addition. Plans for the expansion were approved Monday by the village’s Plan Commission. The expansion will be an addition to the southeastern side of the building. It will include a dedicated emergency medical services training facility on the first

, located at 9555 76St., plans to build a 50,000-square-foot, four-story addition. Plans for the expansion were approved Monday by the village’s Plan Commission. The expansion will be an addition to the southeastern side of the building. It will include a dedicated emergency medical services training facility on the first floor and space for future clinical expansion on the upper levels. The EMS training facility will provide hands-on education and simulation-based training for first responders and clinical personnel. It will offer a range of training opportunities, including Basic Life Support certification, Advanced Cardiac Life Support certification, Trauma Life Support certification, trauma response training, and realistic simulation exercises. When fully operational, the new EMS facility is expected to add three to five new full-time and part-time positions. The hospital currently has 679 full time employees and 419 part time employees.