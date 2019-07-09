Two new bar-restaurants planned for Ugly’s building in Deer District

A three-story building currently home to Ugly’s on North Old World Third Street in downtown Milwaukee will soon be transformed into two bar-restaurant concepts, adding to the growing array of new establishments in the Deer District surrounding Fiserv Forum.

Uncle Buck’s will take over the building’s first floor with a “rustic Northwoods meets hip East Coast” theme, complete with prize buck trophies from hunters throughout Wisconsin. And the second floor and third-floor rooftop space will be known as Red Star, a lounge, dance club and patio that will feature a view of the adjacent Milwaukee Bucks-owned Beer Garden and its 30-foot screen.

Since opening last fall, that area has become a popular destination to watch all types of sporting events from Bucks playoff games to the Women’s World Cup finals.

The dual concept is the brainchild of longtime bar and restaurant operator Michael Vitucci and local entrepreneur Nathan Harris. Vitucci currently owns Belmont Tavern, Murphy’s, Caffrey’s, ad Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh, all located throughout downtown Milwaukee. Harris is the founder of Ease Inc., a Milwaukee-based software startup. The pair announced their plans on Tuesday with a news release.

Both concepts will serve upscale pub-style fare. Uncle Buck’s will offer a more extensive menu of locally sourced items including a variety of burgers, fried and grilled chicken, salads and seasonal soups. Red Star’s menu will focus on cocktails and shareable appetizers such as tahini and serrano pepper dip with pita bread and mixed vegetables, shrimp and grits, roasted carrots with honey Greek yogurt.

“We hope to target guests who choose to receive a higher level of pub fair for their dining experience”, said chef Ben Crevensten, who will head the food programs.

Harris touted the experience at Red Star as one that differs from any existing Old World Third Street concept. It will have what’s described as the city’s largest fire bar, which is a gas-fired bar top that seats 25 people.

Construction on the 1125 N. Old World 3rd St. building is scheduled to begin in mid-July for a Sept. 1 target opening.