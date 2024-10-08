Two Birds Event Group to operate event space at the Urban Ecology Center

The Urban Ecology Center has enlisted Milwaukee-based Two Birds Event Group to operate a new 300-person event venue opening next year at its Riverside Park property, according to a news release Tuesday.

Slated to open in spring 2025, the Prairie Springs on Park venue will transform a run-down historic warehouse at 1420 E. Park Place, just west of the branch’s main building. It will featuring a 100-person covered patio, a 75-person balcony and 5,000 square-foot field for outdoor events.

The Cream City brick warehouse building is currently under renovation as part of the Urban Ecology Center’s $8.2 million Riverland Project, which broke ground in May, according to reporting by OnMilwaukee.

“We are thrilled to partner with Two Birds to bring the Urban Ecology Center’s vision for Prairie Springs on Park to life in the spring of 2025,” Jen Hense, executive director at the Urban Ecology Center. “We admire Ramsey, Tyler and their team’s approach to creating memorable spaces and events across Milwaukee and look forward to working together.”

Prairie Springs on Park will be the sixth event venue location for Two Birds, which has steadily grown its local presence since it was founded in 2016 by Tyler Curran and Ramsey Renno. The company operates The Ivy House and Filament MKE in Walker’s Point, The Starling in the Historic Third Ward and The Society at the Milwaukee County Historical Society building downtown. In January, the company will open The Rivulet at the historic Renaissance Building in the Third Ward.

Two Birds is also the parent company of Milwaukee Airwaves, a DJ and event entertainment company that Curran and Renno launched in 2010, and a new wedding planning service, known as The Journey.

The Urban Ecology Center is currently raising funds for the new community green space that will sit adjacent to Prairie Springs on Park. The revenue generated from the venue will directly support the nonprofit’s mission-based environmental education and outdoor recreation programs.