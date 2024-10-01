New event space The Rivulet will open on RiverWalk in the Third Ward

, an event space operated by Milwaukee-based, will open in January at the historic Renaissance Building at 309 N. Water St. along the Third Ward RiverWalk. The Rivulet will feature an indoor event space as well as an outdoor patio space facing the Milwaukee River. The space will have capacity to sit 225 people and will feature exposed Cream City brick, timber beams on the ceiling, and a private get-ready space, according to a press release. “We’ve seen with all of our venues that an outdoor element is so desirable, and it’s even better when we can add water,” said Two Birds co-owner. “We are excited to expand our presence in the Third Ward community and create happy memories for people in this special space.” The Rivulet will be Two Birds’ second venue on Water Street in the Third Ward since 2022 when its The Starling location first opened. The Starling is located adjacent to the Water Street Bascule Bridge at 102 N. Water St. Two Birds Event Spaces have several other locations in Milwaukee including The Ivy House in the Harbor District and Filament in Walker’s Point. It also operates events at The Society at the Milwaukee County Historical Society.