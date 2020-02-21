Two area companies receive special awards at Manufacturer of the Year program

Two southeastern Wisconsin companies were recognized with special awards at the 32nd annual Manufacturer of the Year program on Thursday.

Metal-Era Inc. of Waukesha was recognized for exceptional customer focus and satisfaction while New Berlin-based Felss Rotaform LLC was recognized for outstanding employee engagement and culture.

The annual Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce awards program honors companies that demonstrate a commitment to business excellence, support for their workforce and involvement in the community.

“Manufacturing is the bedrock of Wisconsin’s economy, making up nearly 20% of our economic output and employing one in six workers,” said Kurt Bauer, president and chief executive officer of WMC. “We are proud to recognize these companies for the immense impact they have on their local communities.

A total of 24 companies were nominated for the awards and WMC recognized four businesses with grand awards based on size.

The Greenheck Group of Schofield won in the mega category, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, based in Wittenberg, won in the large category, Stevens Point-based Gamber Johnson LLC won in the medium category and Fox Valley Wood Products, based in Kaukauna, won in the small category.

An independent panel of judges selected the winners. Companies were evaluated on financial growth or consistency, technological advances, product development, environmental sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement and effective research and development.