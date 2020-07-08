Twin Disc planning cost cutting when PPP loan ends

By
Arthur Thomas
-
When Racine-based Twin Disc Inc. planned an early July conference call with investors and analysts, chief executive officer John Batten assumed he would be announcing new cost cutting actions. Depending on industry and the state…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers manufacturing for BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display