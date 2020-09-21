Turn disruptions and challenges into opportunity at virtual Next Gen Manufacturing Summit

Manufacturing may not have faced the same immediate disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic that restaurants and retail stores did, but the industry has seen its share of challenges.

Companies have seen demand for their products evaporate overnight, others have faced spikes in demand that pushed them to the limits of their capacity. All companies are searching for ways to keep employees safe and their production moving.

But with challenges comes opportunity. Opportunities to ask why we do things a certain way, go after new markets, reimagine processes, and consider what the future will look like.

The annual BizTimes Next Generation Manufacturing Summit, taking place Oct. 15, will help business leaders turn the page on 2020 and prepare for 2021. The event will address issues like the evolving talent landscape, the potential for onshoring, addressing supply chain vulnerabilities, the importance of new technologies and handling the rise of remote work.

Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac Power Systems, headlines a group of presenters that includes Keith Everson, CEO of Sussex IM, Mike Kryshak, owner of Rebel Converting, Rick Ruzga, president of Power Test Inc., Jeff Schwager, CEO of Sartori Company, and Keith Smith, president of Vonco Products.

The free virtual event runs from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 and is made possible by sponsors BMO Harris Bank, CG Schmidt, CLA, Davis & Kuethau and Vistage.

Registration is now open. The event will also include networking opportunities and breakout sessions on new technologies, connectivity and data analytics, generating revenue, leadership development, maintaining cash flow, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability.

Register for the Manufacturing Summit here.