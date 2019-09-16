Tuna Traffic LLC

1st-YEAR WINNER

Caledonia

Industry: Technology and Marketing

Founded: 2018

Projected 2019 revenue: $2.5 million

tunatraffic.com

Marketing firm Tuna Traffic specializes in three areas: creative and design, digital marketing and software engineering and web development.

Tuna Traffic measures its growth in four categories: client growth, growth in the company’s own services, skill range delivered by its team and its focus on the right type of clients that can best benefit from Tuna Traffic’s services.

The company recently began working on artificial intelligence marketing platforms to help clients “leverage customer data, gain powerful insights to anticipate customer behavior and improve the customer journey,” said company president Douglas Shimp.

Being in the technology industry brings fresh challenges every day, and the company is learning all the time, Shimp said.