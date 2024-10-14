Tsunami Express Car Wash location planned in Franklin

A new 5,200-sqaure-foot Tsunami Express Car Wash is planned for a vacant lot at 6449 S. Whitnall Edge Road in Franklin, southeast of Whitnall Edge Road and Highway 100.

Waukesha-based The Redmond Company is the build and design partner for the project. The Franklin location, if approved, will be the fifth Tsunami Express Car Wash location in the Milwaukee area, in addition to locations in Oak Creek, Greenfield, Waukesha, and one under construction on Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee.

The original timeline indicated that the construction would begin mid-summer in 2024 and the business would be open and operating by spring of 2025. Currently, Tsunami and its developers are awaiting approval of their special use permit and site plan and could begin construction after approval is obtained.

The building will include a car wash bay, mechanical room, storage, office, and restroom. Accessory buildings will include a 100-square-foot employee sales booth, a 100-square-foot vacuum pump house, and a dumpster enclosure, according to city documents.

The site will have 11 vacuums and 22 parking stalls and will offer varying membership plans as well as individual washes. This location expects 200 to 400 customers per day.