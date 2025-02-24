Trek recalls two models of e-bikes due to crash hazard

Waterloo-based bicycle manufacturer Trek Bicycle Corp. is recalling two models of its e-bikes after receiving reports of an issue with the rear fender.

A recall notice submitted on Feb. 20 to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission explains the rear fender on Trek’s “Electra” e-bikes can come loose and touch the rear wheel of a bicycle, stopping it unexpectedly. Approximately 927 bicycles are being recalled.

Trek has received two reports of the rear fender coming loose. One of those incidents did injure the rider, who suffered a fractured shinbone, meniscus tear and scrapes.

The recalled e-bikes were sold at Trek-owned bicycle stores, independent bicycle stores nationwide and online from June 2018 through August 2023 for about $3,000.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Electra e-bikes and contact an authorized Trek or Electra retailer to receive a free repair to replace the rear fender bolts,” according to the recall notice. “Trek is contacting all known purchasers directly.”